VEHICLE LICENSING FEES HIKED

ZIMBABWE National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has increased vehicle licensing fees with effect from today 1 May.

The new fees were announced in a statement on its social media account Twitter.

Licensing for vehicles of up to 1500kgs will now be ZW$22 000, ZW$33 000, ZW$44 000, ZW$55 000, ZW$66 000, for 3, 6, 8, 10, and 12 months respectively.

For vehicles between 1500kgs and 2250kgs will be now ZW$ 27 500; ZW$41 250; ZW$55 000; ZW$68 750 for 3, 6, 8, 10, and 12 months respectively.

‘’We would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from 1 May 2023, the following ZWL Vehicle Licensing will apply in terms of SI 156 of 2022,’’ read the statement.



