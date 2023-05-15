US$60 MOTHER'S DAY LUNCH DISASTER

THE Mother’s Day lunch event by True Elegance has been described as a ‘disaster’ by organisers following complaints about substandard food with the company now offering a refund to the over 500 women.

The mothers gathered at Euphorie Events in Killarney suburb on Sunday, Bulawayo as their children, mostly in the diaspora treated them to a Mother’s Day lunch.

The event, organised by True Elegance, witnessed mothers dressed to the nines to show that it was a special day. Some were in traditional outfits, while others were wearing two-piece suits.

Some mothers travelled from as far as Kezi and Plumtree to be treated by their children at the Mother’s Day lunch.

However, after lunch, where a three-course meal was served to the mothers, social media was awash with pictures of the ‘substandard’ food and complaints from children that True Elegance robbed them.

Others tagged Chronicle’s Twitter page saying that the food was bad and did not expect such treatment from True Elegance after reportedly paying varying amounts such as US$60 and R1 200. So bad was the food that some mothers are said to have refused to eat.

As such, True Elegance chief executive officer, Ms Patscencia Vundla, had to issue an apology to her clients saying the company takes full responsibility for the disaster.

She said the company was overwhelmed by the huge turnout and laid blame on an agency that her business engaged to supply kitchen stuff to prepare food.

“All that I can say, it was a disaster, we didn’t know they would supply us with inexperienced staff who messed up everything and spoilt the special day for our mothers. We regret terribly and that shouldn’t have happened,” said Ms Vundla.

“At True Elegance, customer satisfaction is something we take very seriously and anything less than ensuring you are completely happy is unacceptable.”

As a refund, Ms Vundla said True Elegance is offering a free buffet meal for 100 mothers per week until everyone is catered for starting this weekend at the restaurant in the city centre.

“We would like to offer abazali free buffet every weekend. About 100 mothers every weekend they can come to the restaurant.

“We promise to do our best in future and l promise it will never happen again,” she said.

““Find it in your good hearts to forgive us. Omama Zimbokodo, balozwelo njalo bayaxola and I know bazasixolela ngokwenzakeleyo. Thank you very much, I love you all and God bless you,” said Ms Vundla. Chronicle