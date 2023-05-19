UK JOB SCAMS : WOMAN LOSES US$4000

HUNDREDS of people, who want to work in the United Kingdom, are losing huge sums of money to fake agents who are promising to facilitate smooth migration from Zimbabwe.

In the latest scam, Bethel Shelton Rundofa of Waterfalls was sold a dummy by one Tadiwanashe Themba Ndlovu, aged 21.

He promised to facilitate a certificate of sponsorship, in two weeks, for a hefty fee of US$4000.

Hoodwinked, Rundofa made an appointment with Ndlovu and the two met in the CBD at a certain office near Third Street and Central Avenue.

Ndlovu is said to have explained the process and Rundofa returned the next day with US$4000, which she paid to Ndlovu.

She received an affidavit from one, Gerald Pondai, who was working hand-in-hand with Ndlovu.

Rundofa realised that she had been duped after Ndlovu became evasive and failed to provide the certificate of sponsorship within the agreed times.

She filed a police report.

Ndlovu appeared in court yesterday facing fraud charges and was released on $300 000 bail.

Last month, another job syndicate candidate was busted.

It landed Frank Nguwi in custody after he allegedly advertised two job offers in Bedfordshire for domiciliary care and live-in care on Facebook.

Interested candidates were asked to deposit money into an FBC Bank account and Nguwi became evasive after receiving the money.

Nguwi’s victims lost US$10 000 through his scam.

He worked with his suspected accomplices Tapiwa Mugove, Loyd Idaishe Chiwanza and one only identified as Calvin, who are still at large. H Metro