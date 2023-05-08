TWO WOMEN NABBED WITH $1,5M METH, BRONCLEER

Two Harare women appeared in court yesterday for alleged possession of mbanje, crystal meth and broncleer worth $1,5 million.
Norah Makwarara (39) and Vimbainashe Magurei (40) appeared
before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful possession of
dangerous drugs and unregistered medicines for sale.
They were denied bail.
Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on Saturday at
around 4pm, police intelligence received information that the pair was dealing
in dangerous drugs at Shamrock Court in Walter Hill Avenue, Eastlea, Harare.
Armed with a warrant of search and seizure, they approached
Makwavarara and Magurei who were serving customers in a liquor outlet.
A search was conducted leading to the recovery of 15,5 x
100 ml bottles of Broncleer cough syrup, 25 x 100ml bottles of Benylin cough
syrup, 1x 100ml bottle of Salterpyn from a freezer in the bottle store.
Further searches led to the recovery of 47 sachets of
crystal meth, 45 sachets of mbanje and 41 J-Pipes stashed behind the freezer.
The two were subsequently arrested and taken to CID Drugs for further
management.
A field test on the seized drugs was carried out and tested
positive to methamphetamine (crystal meth).
The seized crystal meth massed 48g and the mbanje 70g. The
total street value of the seized drugs is estimated at $1 544 000. Herald
