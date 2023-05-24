TSVANGIRAI MANSION TURNED INTO AN UPMARKET LODGE

An upmarket property acquired by the government at a cost of US$3,5 million for the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, has been turned into a lodge, NewsDay can reveal.
Tsvangirai served as Prime Minister during the 2009-13
government of national unity (GNU), but moved into the imposing mansion with
his wife Elizabeth Macheka, just a year before the end of his tenure.
He continued staying in the property after the end of the
GNU and succumbed to colon cancer in February 2018, leaving Macheka occupying
the house located at 49 Kew Drive in Highlands.
NewsDay could not independently verify whether Tsvangirai
had purchased the house or it was handed to him as a golden handshake.
NewsDay yesterday, however, established that the mansion
had been turned into a lodge after controversial televangelist Chris Okafor was
accommodated at the property during his four-day stay in the country last week.
Contacted for comment, Tsvangirai’s widow, Elizabeth,
referred questions to her lawyer Harrison Nkomo, who confirmed that the house
had, indeed, been turned into an Airbnb lodge.
Airbnb is an online marketplace that connects people
wishing to rent out their homes with people looking for accommodation in
specific locations.
“Ms Tsvangirai has been trying to raise funds and has
turned her house into an Airbnb and the bookings are done through a registered
company that she formed,” Nkomo said.
“There was nothing amiss for her to book Okafor. Anyone,
even the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) or anyone from the Citizens Coalition
for Change can book it,” Nkomo added.
Businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla, who facilitated Okafor’s
visit, confirmed that the Nigerian pastor stayed at the luxurious mansion
during his four-day stay in Zimbabwe.
“It is now a lodge,” Mkandla said, although she could not
disclose how much they were charged.
Tsvangirai’s son, Vincent, however, said he was not aware
that the house had been turned into a lodge since the distribution of his
father’s estate has not been finalised.
“I’m not aware of the Highlands house being turned into a
lodge. Myself and my sibling are still waiting to finalise the affairs of the
Morgan Tsvangirai estate. That it has become a lodge, maybe you may need to
contact Elizabeth Macheka (Tsvangirai). This is news to me. But from the
pictures you have sent, that is definitely Highlands and I am even sh0cked,” he
said.
On his death, Tsvangirai was granted a State-assisted
funeral which saw government taking over all expenses leading to his burial.
The State dispatched two helicopters to accompany
Tsvangirai’s body to his final resting place in rural Buhera, Manicaland
province. Newsday
