TEEN MAID POISONS EMPLOYER

AN 18 year-old house maid has been arrested for allegedly mixing her employer’s drink with poison in Glen Norah.
Nyaradzo Gosha stands accused of ‘fixing’ her employer
Konai Muzhangiri, 37, for denying her the chance to go out and meet her sister.
Harare provincial deputy police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Webster Dzvova, confirmed the arrest.
“Police arrested a house maid for attempted murder,” said
Ass-Insp Dzvova.
“Circumstances were that the accused is complainant’s house
maid.
“On April 28, at around 1900 hours, the complainant asked
her 5-year-old daughter to prepare Mazoe Orange crush drink for her.
“She filled the glass with undiluted Mazoe and gave it to
the complainant.
“Complainant sensed a poisonous smell from the Mazoe drink.
“She asked the accused person where the smell was coming
from and accused confessed that she had added rat poison, baking yeast, jungle
oats, and Fenu greek seeds into the 2 litre Mazoe drink.
“The accused person was reported to have told complainant
that she had done this in order to get rid of her since she was refusing to
give her a chance to go out before the arrival of her sister who was coming to
collect her,” said Ass-Insp Dzvova. H Metro
