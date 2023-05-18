TEEN KILLED IN KIDNAP, ROBBERY

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was found dead in a bushy area in Chivhu following a kidnapping incident by unknown assailants.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko confirmed the incident yesterday which he said occurred last Saturday.
“The now-deceased has since been identified as John Mbano
of Chivhu,” Mahoko said.
“He (Mbano) and two other commuters boarded a silver Toyota
Noah at Chivhu Chicken Inn going to Masvingo.”
Mahoko said the vehicle already had four occupants,
including the driver, three males and one female.
“On reaching a point near Blue Gate, the driver made a
U-turn heading back to Chivhu using a detour,” he said.
He said the vehicle was stopped in the bush and the four
demanded money and other valuables from Mbano and the other two passengers.
Mahoko said the suspects tied the hands of their victims
using cables before assaulting them.
He said the trio was robbed of US$285, R100, two cellphones
and groceries before being dumped in a bush.
A police search led to the discovery of the teenager’s body
in the bush with multiple stab wounds. Newsday
