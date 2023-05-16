STICK TO THE CHARGES : WITNESS PUSHES BACK ON BITI'S LAWYER

The third witness in Tendai Biti’s assault matter today embarrassed the defence after asking the court to allow him to read the charges again.

This came after Van Blerk kept on refusing to entertain questions from Biti’s lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama which had to do with Augur Investments, Airport Road construction and Pokugara Properties.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting businesswoman and investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court in 2020.

Van Blerk’s argument was that such issues were irrelevant and had nothing to show how Biti allegedly assaulted Mrs Aleshina at the court.

He went on to ask Mr Muchadehama to revisit the charges as he accused him of losing track of the matter before the court.

Last week Van Blerk told the court that he had to intercept a visibly angry Biti as he charged aggressively towards Mrs Aleshina.

During his testimony, Van Blerk told the court that when the incident took place, he was standing in the court corridor with Mrs Aleshina and Mr Simbarashe Kadye.

“I heard Biti shouting and charging towards Mrs Aleshina and I jumped in between to defend her,” he said.

He said Biti was shouting while charging towards Mrs Aleshina.

He also said Mrs Aleshina did not say anything in response to Biti’s violent action as she was in shock. Herald