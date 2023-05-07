SPEEDING FOOTBALL CLUB BUS PLUNGES INTO RIVER



Several people were injured when FC Wangu Mazodze bus that was ferrying them to Rusitu plunged into Makondo river after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The accident happened today (Sunday) at around 2pm in Rusitu, Chimanimani.

The bus was heading to Chirombo Stadium in Rusitu where the Masvingo based outfit was playing Rusitu Tigers in an Eastern Region Soccer League match.

The driver was also part of the injured.

The injured were rushed to Chipinge District Hospital.

When Mirror Sport arrived at the scene few minutes after the accident some people were still trapped under the bus in the river while some were laying on the sideways of the road.

One of the survivors told Mirror Sport that the driver was speeding.

“We were in the bust together with the players. The bus developed a fault at Tanganda and some players were put in the kombi so that they won’t miss the game. The bus was fixed and we continued with our journey. When we were near the bridge, the driver lost control of the vehicle and he plunged into the river. If he was not speeding, the accident was not going to happen,” he said.

A villager Grace Moyo who was coming from church said the bus was speeding.

“ The bus passed us in the road but it was speeding. We were even shocked at the speed it was traveling at. Within few minutes we saw it plunging into the river. We rushed as villagers to try and assist the people who were in the bus,” she said.

Jafari Mpande of Chipinge who was going for the Rusitu Tigers match said together with a team of 10 men managed to pull four people trapped under the bus and helped several people who were injured.

“We were traveling to Rusitu to watch Rusitu Tigers play when we saw the accident. I rushed out to help and ten more men joined me .It was very sad because some didn’t want to assist but they were just standing and taking pictures. We managed to pull out two men and a lady who were still alive but trapped under the bus. The fire brigade then managed to retrieve one dead body. We carried the injured and put them in cars before they were taken to Chipinge District Hospital,” he said.

Chipinge District Hospital acting District Medical Officer Doctor Ozzimo Matekenya said the hospital received about 90 people.

“We are working very hard to make sure that everyone is okey. We are also doing chest tests and stitching those who have been injured. As a hospital, we have received close to 90 people and four are badly injured we have since transferred them to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for further management,” said Matekenya. Masvingo Mirror