SON BEATS UP MUM OVER SADZA NE MURIWO

SENZENI Mlotshwa from Bulawayo’s Mpopoma suburb is a troubled woman because her son beats her up and insults her while threatening to kill her whenever she serves him isitshwala without meat.

Mlotshwa claimed her son Lenin Mlotshwa torments her and whenever he is from a night out he demands isitshwala with roasted meat.

She told a court that most of the times she tried to please him so that he would not bombard her with insults.

She said at times she borrowed money to buy meat and when she did not get money to buy it her son got violent and beat her up and insulted her.

Mlotshwa said her son steals household property and sells it to buy booze.

She said whenever she asks him about the property he would have sold he would fume and hurl insults at her.

She further said she was now living in fear because her son has taken his abuse to another level as he threatens to kill her.

Mlotshwa said she reported him to the police and he was just warned and cautioned. He never changed and that forced her to apply for a protection order.

“I’m applying for a protection order against my son Lenin Mlotshwa. He demands fried or roasted meat every day when he is from a night out.

“At times I borrow money to buy it and when I give him isitshwala with another relish he gets angry and insults me. He would then beat me up and threaten to kill me,” she said in her affidavit.

The presiding magistrate Sikhethile Moyo granted Mlotshwa a protection order.

Lenin was barred from physically and verbally abusing his mother. B Metro