SOLDIERS KIDNAP TWO COPS

TWO members of the national army were on Friday arrested for allegedly kidnapping two police officers.
Austin Chemunorwa and Tsungai Mashayamombe of Inkomo
Barracks were reported to have kidnapped Constables Lazarus Chapendama and
Milton Magaiza for pirating.
The two cops were kidnapped on Friday, at around 3pm.
The cops were on duty carrying out an operation against
pirate taxis.
One of the touts told H-Metro that the soldiers parked a
ZNA Mazda BT50 truck along Park Lane, near Harare Girls School, and started
touting for passengers.
“The soldiers were subsequently arrested by the policemen
for carrying passengers with a non-passenger service vehicle.
“The two police officers instructed the passengers to
disembark from the vehicle.
“They instructed the
soldiers to drive to ZRP Harare Central.
“One of them, we were told, drove the vehicle to Josiah
Tongogara Barracks,” he said.
Sources said a ZNA Colonel then ordered the soldiers to
accompany the two policemen to ZRP Avondale, where the two soldiers were
arrested for kidnapping.
Police could not be reached for comment last night.
However, H-Metro is reliably informed that the two soldiers
were detained at Avondale Police Station under RRB 5523652. H Metro
