SIX KILLED IN KWEKWE CRASH

Four people died on the spot, while two others died on admission after a Nissan NP300 collided with a Honda Fit along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on Sunday evening.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident to The Mirror. The accident happened around 6 pm at the 15km peg along the Kwekwe – Gokwe road on May 21, 2023.

He said the Honda Fit had eight passengers on board.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which six people died and seven others injured at the 15 km peg, along the Kwekwe – Gokwe road on May 21, 2023at about 18 00hrs.

“A Nissan NP300 with three passengers on board, which was travelling towards Kwekwe, was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with eight passengers on board, which was travelling in the opposite direction,” he said.

Both drivers and two passengers died on the spot. Two others died upon admission at Kwekwe District Hospital.

Police identified some of the deceased as Edward Mutimba (40) of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Headquarters in Harare, Tafadzwa Chokera (24) of Zhombe Business Centre and Anna Muzoziwa (42) of Zhombe Mission Hospital.

The other deceased passengers are yet to be identified by their next of kin.

Bodies of the victims were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for postmortem, whilst five of the injured victims are admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Two of the victims are in critical condition and admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Nyathi implored motorists to be cautious when travelling and always adhere to road rules and regulations.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to be patient on the roads and adhere to road rules and regulations,” he said. Masvingo Mirror