SIKHALA FOUND GUILTY

CCC legislator Job Sikhala who is facing charges of obstructing the course of justice has been convicted by Harare Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.
In her ruling she said the State was able to prove that
Sikhala was the one who authored and posted the video recording which claimed
that the late Ali was killed by ZANU PF members.
“The court is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that
Sikhala was the one who recorded and uploaded the video.
“Sikhala was aware that police were investigating the
murder case but he went ahead to make utterances that misled the police
investigations,” she said.
She added that the evidence led by the State witnesses
corroborated each other and Sikhala is found guilty of obstructing the course
of justice.
The case has been adjourned as the sentencing and
mitigation will be done this afternoon. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment