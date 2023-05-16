SHE WAS INSANE : HUSBAND KILLER ACQUITTED

A HARARE woman, who made headlines for causing the death of her husband, was found not guilty of culpable homicide by the High Court in Harare.

High Court judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, said Leoba Muzondo was acquitted due to insanity.

Justice Mutevedzi also ruled that Muzondo could not have been responsible for her actions when she struck her husband.

“A marriage made in hell.

“That certainly could be a perfect title for the tragic end to a tumultuous marriage which appeared doomed from the day the accused started showing signs of mental illness.

“On hindsight, the tragedy could have been avoided.

“A little education on mental health issues to the general public and relatives of those who live with people suffering from such conditions may be all it takes to prevent calamities,” said Justice Mutevedzi.

During the trial, Muzondo told the court that she was suffering from a mental health disorder and sometime in 2017, she was diagnosed with bi-polar.

She also said the condition caused her mood swings which ranged from total calmness to extremely violent behaviour.

Muzondo also said at the time she committed the offence, she was not taking drugs prescribed to her by the doctors because they were out of stock at Harare Hospital.

She also submitted her medical documents which showed that she was not mentally stable and was treated by several doctors.

Circumstances are that on December 18, 2021, Muzondo had a misunderstanding with her husband, Farai Tsatsa, which resulted in an altercation.

Tsatsa had accused Muzondo of infidelity and disrespecting him.

It was alleged that Tsatsa picked up a brick intending to strike Muzondo with it, but missed.

Muzondo pulled a metal hoe and struck Tsatsa on the head and chest.

Tsatsa was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, leading to Muzondo’s arrest. H Metro