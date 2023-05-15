SEVERAL FEARED DEAD IN FOUR VEHICLE PILE UP



Several people are feared dead after four vehicles, including two haulage trucks, were involved in a pile-up and caught fire near Chibi Turn Off Tollgate along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway today.

Plumes of smoke billowing from the shells of two haulage trucks and two light vehicles that caught fire near Chivi tollgate along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway today after two haulage trucks were involved in a head-on collision and caught fire.

The horrific crash was sparked by two haulage trucks that collided head-on and caught fire which also started burning two light vehicles that were closely following behind one of the trucks coming from the Masvingo direction.

It is unclear how many people were in all four vehicles and whether there are any survivors as police, fire brigade and first responders from the community around the scene were still trying to put out the fire and rummage through the vehicles and trucks’ shells.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa says it is too early to talk about fatalities.





“We have our team at the scene right now and as of now, we don’t know whether there have been any deaths, how many people were in all the vehicles and what caused the accident.

“We will have a full picture once our teams have finished investigations at the scene,” he said.

Inspector Dhewa said the only available information is that two haulage trucks coming from opposite directions collided head-on and two small cars following behind one of the trucks also caught fire and were burnt. Herald