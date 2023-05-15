SEVERAL FEARED DEAD IN FOUR VEHICLE PILE UP

Several people are feared dead after four vehicles, including two haulage trucks, were involved in a pile-up and caught fire near Chibi Turn Off Tollgate along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway today.
Plumes of smoke billowing from the shells of two haulage
trucks and two light vehicles that caught fire near Chivi tollgate along the
Masvingo-Beitbridge highway today after two haulage trucks were involved in a
head-on collision and caught fire.
The horrific crash was sparked by two haulage trucks that
collided head-on and caught fire which also started burning two light vehicles
that were closely following behind one of the trucks coming from the Masvingo
direction.
It is unclear how many people were in all four vehicles and
whether there are any survivors as police, fire brigade and first responders
from the community around the scene were still trying to put out the fire and
rummage through the vehicles and trucks’ shells.
Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa says it is too early to talk about fatalities.
“We have our team at the scene right now and as of now, we
don’t know whether there have been any deaths, how many people were in all the
vehicles and what caused the accident.
“We will have a full picture once our teams have finished
investigations at the scene,” he said.
Inspector Dhewa said the only available information is that
two haulage trucks coming from opposite directions collided head-on and two
small cars following behind one of the trucks also caught fire and were burnt.
Herald
