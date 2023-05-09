SEVEN PARENTS ARRESTED AT PRINCE EDWARD SCHOOL

SEVEN parents were yesterday arrested at Prince Edward High school for disorderly conduct.
The parents participated in a disturbance which took place
at the school.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying investigations have since started.
“Police arrested seven parents following a disturbance that
took place at Prince Edward High School,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.
“Investigations with a view to ascertain what exactly
transpired have begun,” he said.
Prince Edward School has been in the spotlight, of late,
for all the wrong reasons.
It lost its flagship sporting event, the schools rugby
festival, which had been held at the school for years.
Sources claimed some of the major sponsors were concerned
about the bad publicity, which was being associated with the school.
Recently, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education
revealed it launched investigations into headmaster, Agrippa Sora, amid
allegations of abuse of school funds.
Some parents sent a petition seeking the Government’s
intervention about the issue. The parents also demanded an urgent meeting with
Sora and the School Development Committee (SDC). H Metro
