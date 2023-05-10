SECURITY GUARD STEALS US$158K GOODS

A SECURITY guard and her accomplices, who are being implicated in the theft of goods worth over US$158 000 from a Chinese firm, appeared in court yesterday.

Margret Jeke and her accomplices, Tendai Banda and William Nyika, appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded them in custody to today for bail considerations.

The complainant in the case is Fideliquip Mining Machinery (Private) Limited, which is being represented by Wang Xiangrul, the managing director.

Allegations are that Jeke, a security guard on the premises next to Fideliquip Mining, connived with Banda, Nyika, Edson Saidon Nyamuchengwa, Nelson Nyamuchengwa, Ronald Mhere, one Franco, one Makuwe and Jamukoko to rob the company on February 23.

They allegedly gained entry using a duplicate key and stole 20 G15 Pam Pam, 100 jackhammers, 20 grinding shafts, 30 25kgs bolts and nuts, 10 boxes of solar lights, 20 50m water hosepipes, 150 drill beats, 15 25 grinding mill belts and 100 bearing covers.

Banda led the police to the recovery of some of the stolen property. H Metro