SECRETARY SNATCHED MY HUSBAND

A love triangle involving two Harare women spilled into court on Friday, with one of them begging for a peace order against the other.

Melody Madyangora accused Millicent Musoni of assaulting her and being violent towards her.

The two co-own a private school in the capital.

“She joined us at the school as a secretary but I had initially told my husband that it was going to cause us problems,” she told Harare magistrate, Tamara Chibindi.

“I do not want her to come to my house or school and she must stop disturbing my marriage.”

Madyangora opposed Musoni's claims saying she was in fact in a polygamous marriage with Madyangora .

“Firstly, I am not a girlfriend, I am the second wife,” Madyangora said. Standard