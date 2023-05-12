SANGOMA CATCHES WIFE IN BED WITH HIS BEST FRIEND, RIDICULED

DATING or marrying a sangoma is no child’s play, as they are believed to have strong spiritual powers to see if their wives or husbands are cheating on them.
They are also believed to see it before it even happens and
so the advice is that always be careful with them before making a big mistake
in your life, never cross or underestimate their ancestral or spiritual gifts.
But one sangoma from Fox Farm in Glendale, Mashonaland
Central province’s spiritual powers were questioned after one of his wives
cheated on him with his best friend.
Prince Chauruka (24) apparently cursed his muthi for not
being invincible after he caught his wife Petronella Ngulube in bed with his
friend Trymore Kademaunga.
Circumstances are that on 2 May at around 5am, Chauruka who
has two wives went to his other wife Petronella’s house.
Upon arrival he didn’t believe his eyes when he discovered
his best friend Kademaunga in bed with Petronella.
When he saw that things had turned ugly, Kademaunga tried
to run away but he was caught in no time and was dealt with when a distraught
Chauruka took a water glass and hit him once on the head with it.
Kademaunga sustained a deep cut on the head and was
referred to Concession Hospital for medical attention.
The matter was reported to the police leading to Chauruka’s
arrest.
For the offence Chauruka was dragged to court and appeared
before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware charged with assault as defined
in Section 89 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter
9:23.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months
imprisonment of which six months were suspended for a period of five years on
condition he does not within that period commit any offence of which assault is
an element for which upon conviction he will be sentenced to imprisonment
without the option of a fine.
The remaining six months were further suspended on
condition Chauruka completes 210 hours of community service at Glendale
Government Offices.
In mitigation Chauruka pleaded for leniency saying he got
angry after he found his friend in bed with his wife.
“I am a traditional healer and I have two wives and each
has got two children.
“I got angry after I found the complainant stark naked in
bed with one of my wives. The complainant is my friend. I hit him with a water
glass and I am sorry for my actions,” pleaded Chauruka.
Precious Khanye appeared for the State. Herald
