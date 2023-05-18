REGINA MUNDI SET TO BE PRIVATISED

THE Roman Catholic Diocese of Gweru in the Midlands Province has announced plans to privatise Regina Mundi High School in Gweru to improve the quality of education at the institution.

The church leadership is waiting for official communication from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education after it sought permission to do so.

The school will now be known as Regina Mundi College and the church leadership has also appointed a board of directors to run the proposed college.

The school rector, Father Augustine Chirikadzi told a recent parents’ meeting held at the school that the proposed privatisation of the school was in its final stages.

“Last time I announced the engagement that we are doing with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as regards the privatisation of the school. We are progressing and we are progressing very well,” he said.

Father Chirikadzi will be the chairperson of the board of governors of the proposed private college.

Gweru Diocese finance administrator Father Aaron Mpofu as well as the Vicar General of the Diocese, Father Simon Mavhiya are some of the board members.

Father Chirikadzi said the appointment of the board of directors is a sign that the privatisation process is nearing completion

“This is an indication that we are really very close, we are getting close. Last time I mentioned the journey that we have travelled as the SDC (School Development Committee), as school administration, and as parents, in the journey of the privatisation of the school. It’s within the short time coming, I think we will be there. One of the reasons we asked you to be here is to discuss what we see now getting to fruition, the privatisation of the school. I want to assure you that we are there, we are getting there,” said Father Chirikadzi.

SDC treasurer, one Mr Maketo, said fees will likely be increased to US$1 250 from the current US$700 for boarding and US$900 from the current US$540 for day scholars.

“We looked at the situation that the school is progressing, going into privatisation. When privatisation comes, we should now know that if the letter comes let’s say maybe tomorrow, we already have the new fee structure,” he said.

Mr Maketo said the main driver of the fee increase will be to meet teachers’ salaries as they will move from the Government payroll.

Some parents, however, said the move to privatise the school is ill-timed as parents are struggling to pay the current fees.

“I feel privatisation should be done at the beginning of next year, not in between, to avoid disturbing learners because I am sure some of us won’t be able to meet the proposed new fee structures. My request is that when privatisation comes, it should start on 1 January so that we don’t disturb pupils,” said a parent on condition of anonymity. Chronicle