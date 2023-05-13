REFEREE INJURED AS DEMBARE FANS THREW MISSILES

HERBERT MARUWA made three changes to his starting line-up and even included crowd-favourite Denver Mukamba but Dynamos still fired blanks at the National Sports Stadium yesterday. Dembare drew nil nil against Herental.
It was DeMbare’s second successive goalless draw in the
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League marathon.
They also fired blanks when being held by Triangle at the
same venue last weekend.
In the end, Maruwa was left furious and once again blamed
his team’s drab show on time-wasting by the opponents.
He also had issues with referee Thabani Bamala and his
assistants.
Bamala waved away two penalty appeals from Dynamos and also
made some questionable decisions during the match.
Frustrated Dynamos fans then threw missiles at the
officials as they made their way to the dressing room.
One of the assistant referees, Edgar Rumeki, suffered a
deep cut on the arm.
There was also chaos in the 72nd minute, when DeMbare fans
threw all sorts of objects at Herentals’ substitute goalkeeper Nevermind
Antonio.
Antonio was shown a red card after needlessly remonstrating
against the officials in another of the now common Herentals’ time-wasting antics.
Strangely, Antonio chose to go to the changing room via the
pitch. He is likely to be penalised by the Premier Soccer League.
He also insulted a section of the Dynamos fans, who
responded by throwing missiles, forcing play to be stopped for almost seven minutes.
“It (time-wasting) is killing our football.
“But the good thing is that we play 34 games and this one
is over,” Maruwa said.
A few weeks ago, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza threatened
to quit football because of some poor officiating.
Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziwa, however, took a
thinly veiled dig at Maruwa, accusing him of being a bad loser.
“I have heard him talk about that several times when he
loses points. If they are good, why can’t they win within those minutes.
“We went to Chicken Inn, we lost and they withdrew ball
boys, but we didn’t complain to the media.
“Let us not mix issues here,” said Mutiwekuziwa. “Quite a
difficult game . . . If we were up there today, we would have won the
game. Dynamos did not look solid for me.
We have to still improve going into our next game.” Sunday Mail
