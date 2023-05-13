REFEREE INJURED AS DEMBARE FANS THREW MISSILES

HERBERT MARUWA made three changes to his starting line-up and even included crowd-favourite Denver Mukamba but Dynamos still fired blanks at the National Sports Stadium yesterday. Dembare drew nil nil against Herental.

It was DeMbare’s second successive goalless draw in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League marathon.

They also fired blanks when being held by Triangle at the same venue last weekend.

In the end, Maruwa was left furious and once again blamed his team’s drab show on time-wasting by the opponents.

He also had issues with referee Thabani Bamala and his assistants.

Bamala waved away two penalty appeals from Dynamos and also made some questionable decisions during the match.

Frustrated Dynamos fans then threw missiles at the officials as they made their way to the dressing room.

One of the assistant referees, Edgar Rumeki, suffered a deep cut on the arm.

There was also chaos in the 72nd minute, when DeMbare fans threw all sorts of objects at Herentals’ substitute goalkeeper Nevermind Antonio.

Antonio was shown a red card after needlessly remonstrating against the officials in another of the now common Herentals’ time-wasting antics.

Strangely, Antonio chose to go to the changing room via the pitch. He is likely to be penalised by the Premier Soccer League.

He also insulted a section of the Dynamos fans, who responded by throwing missiles, forcing play to be stopped for almost seven minutes.

“It (time-wasting) is killing our football.

“But the good thing is that we play 34 games and this one is over,” Maruwa said.

A few weeks ago, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza threatened to quit football because of some poor officiating.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziwa, however, took a thinly veiled dig at Maruwa, accusing him of being a bad loser.

“I have heard him talk about that several times when he loses points. If they are good, why can’t they win within those minutes.

“We went to Chicken Inn, we lost and they withdrew ball boys, but we didn’t complain to the media.

“Let us not mix issues here,” said Mutiwekuziwa. “Quite a difficult game . . . If we were up there today, we would have won the game. Dynamos did not look solid for me. We have to still improve going into our next game.” Sunday Mail