PROPHET'S CONCOCTION KILLS WOAN

A woman from Bulawayo’s Romney Park suburb died after allegedly drinking a poisonous concoction she got from a self-proclaimed prophet.

The late Ropafadzo Mupandasekwa (42) who was employed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as a transcriber and was based at the Bulawayo Magistrates Courts housed at Tredgold Building reportedly vomited blood after drinking the “cleansing” concoction and later died at a local hospital.

She allegedly got the concoction from a prophet named Pasca Humbasha Ncube (58) of Vadzidzi veJerusalem Apostolic sect from Mzilikazi suburb.

A source close to the family said last week on Tuesday Ropafadzo looked well and was in good spirits when she opened the gate for her husband Brian Mupandasekwa (48) to drive off to work.

The source said Ropafadzo informed her husband that she would visit Prophet Ncube for prayers.

“This was not her first time to go to the prophet. She had been going there but on that day after she was prayed for while she was there she had trouble breathing as she felt something was moving in her throat.

“The prophet then prepared a concoction consisting of some powder and warm water which he gave to her to drink. After that she left for her home and shortly upon arrival she started vomiting and she ended up vomiting blood,” said the source.

A relative who was at their home phoned her husband who rushed home and swiftly took her to her parents who later took her to the prophet.

“When she got there, the prophet gave her another concoction consisting of milk and salt to drink but her condition worsened and the prophet then advised her husband to rush her to hospital.

“She was attended to by a doctor but her condition deteriorated and she died the following day,” said the source.

A report was made to the police.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress.

When B-Metro contacted Brian he begged this reporter not to publish the story. B Metro