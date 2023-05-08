PROPHET TAKES YOUNG GIRL AS CLEANSING PAYMENT, JAILED FOR RAPE

A self-styled prophet from Chitungwiza has been jailed five years for taking a young girl as payment for cleansing the family home in addition to two beasts.
In what appeared more like a movie script, the 18- year-old
prophet, convinced the family that if he did not take the girl for a wife,
family members would perish, immediately.
Fearing catastrophe, the family members agreed and the
prophet took the girl with him before raping her twice and turning her into his
wife.
Talent Samanyanga (18) was convicted of rape after a full
trial before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa. She suspended
one year of the six-year sentence on condition of good behaviour.
Prosecuting Ms Pamela Dzinduwa proved that in February this
year, Samanyanga was hired by the young woman’s maternal grandfather at their
rural home in Makore Village under Chief Samhembere.
Samanyanga cleansed the homestead and was given two beasts.
But he sold the beast and told the grandfather than he had to take the
granddaughter with him to Chitungwiza or else all the family members would die.
Out of fear the grandfather agreed.
On February 14, Samanyanga took the granddaughter to
Chitungwiza and raped her twice.
The following day, Samanyanga took the woman to his
grandmother in Cherutombo, Marondera and introduced her as his wife.
The two spent the night there and left on February 16 and
returned to Chitungwiza where he rents a room.
On the same day at around 10 pm, Samanyanga raped her
again.
On February 17, Samanyanga and the young woman had a
misunderstanding and he chased her away from his home at around 3am.
The complainant went to report the matter to the police and
Samanyanga was subsequently arrested when he followed her to the police station
and was charged with rape. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment