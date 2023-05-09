PRAYING TEEN RAPED TWICE BY FAKE COP

A 16-year-old girl was raped while she was praying alone at Domboramwari in Epworth last Friday by a man who masqueraded as a policeman.
The man led the girl to a secluded spot where he raped her
twice without protection before stealing her cellphone and disappearing.
The suspect is currently being sought by the police.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, said the victim was referred to Edith Clinic for a medical
examination.
“She was approached by a man who introduced himself as a
police officer.
“He told her that they do not allow people to pray on that
hill and informed her that she was under arrest and he was escorting her to the
police station.
“Along the way, the accused person tripped the complainant
and raped her twice without protection,” said Insp Chakanza.
In a related case, an 18-year-old man has been identified
as the rapist of a 13-year-old girl, who he lured into his Waterfalls room
before locking the door.
She was rescued the following day after her mother was
tipped off, and the perpetrator is now on the run. H Metro
