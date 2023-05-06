PICS : ED AT KING CORONATION



Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa joined other leaders from across the world to witness the coronation of King Charles, with the invitation seen as a stepping stone in mending relations between the two countries.

Not everyone could be close enough to watch the coronation but still many tried to make their way to be as close as possible to the coronation venue.

On the streets of London, the ZBC News crew spoke to some who were trying to make their way to Westminster Abbey, including American students studying in the United Kingdom.





“We are actually students from America we are studying here in the UK but we decided to wait for the coronation even after the university closed a week ago,” a student said.

“I’m really excited to be here and I’m hoping to at least just one member of the royal family,” said another.

King Charles III ascended to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth on the 8th of September last year.

The Archbishop of Canterbury placed the St Edward’s crown on the King’s head. The crown was made for King Charles II in the 17th century and is only worn once, on the day of crowning.





After King Charles was crowned, his wife Camilla was crowned as queen.

President Mnangagwa used the opportunity to meet with businesspeople in the United Kingdom during his visit. zbc