skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 16 May 2023
ONE DIE IN CHIBI PILE UP : COPS CONFIRM
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHANTER SLEEPS WITH FAN IN BOTSWANA, WRECKS LONG STANDING AFFAIR
Zimdancehall chanter, Hwindi Prezident, is at the centre of a storm in Botswana for reportedly wrecking a long-time love relationship by sle...
BEN 10 STONES WIFE'S LOVER TO DEATH
A 28-year-old man who suspected that his 52-year-old wife was having an affair with a villager last week went berserk and allegedly stoned t...
VILLAGERS REJECT POLITICIAN DISGUISED AS INVESTOR
It is a warm afternoon in the serene picturesque rural Jekwa in Murewa South, Mashonaland East province. The peace is disturbed by the roa...
PROF ZVOBGO LOSES SISTER, NEPHEW TO HEART CONDITIONS IN ONE DAY
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo lost his sister, Gogo Tsungirirayi Vhudzijena nee Zvobgo (84) and h...
JOB SEEKING GUTU MAN DESTITUTE IN HARARE
A GUTU man who came to Harare in search of a job is now looking for help to return home after turning into a destitute. Munashe Hamandishe...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment