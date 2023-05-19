NYUSI TOURS ED'S FARM



President Mnangagwa and his Mozambican counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi today toured Pricabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe, which is owned by the First Family.

The farm has several crops that include maize, wheat, among other crops that are at different stages of growth.

There is also fish farming and cattle rearing of different breeds.

A field day was recently held by seed houses after an assessment showed massive land utilization at the farm.

President Nyusi is on a three-day State Visit in the country to deepen cooperation with Harare whose relationship is entrenched in the liberation struggle. Herald



