NYUSI TOURS ED'S FARM

President Mnangagwa and his Mozambican counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi today toured Pricabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe, which is owned by the First Family.
The farm has several crops that include maize, wheat, among
other crops that are at different stages of growth.
There is also fish farming and cattle rearing of different
breeds.
A field day was recently held by seed houses after an
assessment showed massive land utilization at the farm.
President Nyusi is on a three-day State Visit in the country to deepen cooperation with Harare whose relationship is entrenched in the liberation struggle. Herald
It took the new farmers about 15 years to get the wherewithal to be more productive than the former farmers. President @edmnangagwa now produces about 10 times what the former farmer was producing. The success of the new farmers has debunked certain myths. pic.twitter.com/19ZeSjCP5T— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) May 19, 2023
