NAKED WOMAN FOUND IN SANGOMA'S YARD

There was drama that shocked a Mufakose neighbourhood when a naked woman was found in a sangoma’s yard on Saturday morning.
The woman reportedly fell from a winnowing basket at around
3am and identified herself to police as Ida Febi Zimbani.
She claimed that she was flying to Mt Darwin with her
colleagues when she crashed into Kudzai Chifombo’s yard. Witnesses reported
that the woman said they were going to a funeral to eat human flesh.
The police interrogated her to find out if she had not lost
her senses. Some people in the crowd that gathered outside Chifombo’s yard
wanted to attack her, but they were dispersed by the police.
Chifombo revealed that they called the police to avoid any
harm to the woman.
Although the residents destroyed the beads on her waist,
hands and neck, Chifombo said the woman had no case.
The police took Idah to Marimba Police Station.
“Ari kuti haasi kufara nezvaaitwa nevamwe vake. Hanzi
vamukandira panze and it was the first time this had happened,” said a witness.
“People suspect that she is a witch and it seems mishonga
yake yakurirwa neyamai vepamba apa since vanoita zvehun’anga.
“Neighbours heard noise of something falling down around
3am, but they did not bother only to find this naked woman in the yard around
5am. She was then taken into a toilet to hide her nakedness.”
the crowd that had gathered at Chifombo’s premises
Chifombo said: “We had to call the police since tiri vanhu
vanoita zvechivanhu saka tinenge tichirwisa neimwe mweya isingade kuona
tichibudirira uye tiri kutambura hatizoziwe manje kuti mhepo dzacho dzinenge
ndzichibva kupi.
“We wanted police to disperse the people because they could
have ended up killing her. We wanted her to go back to her house.”
She narrated how Idah fell.
“We heard some weird noise, but did not think it was
something serious. Tangofunga kuti ikatsi or imbwa yadonhawo.
“We then found this woman looking dazed in the yard. Where
was she going at such an hour without clothes if she is not a witch.
“Atambira kusingatambirwe ndosaka adonha. Pano panoitwa
zvechivanhu saka mishonga yake yakundwa simba, afambira kunopisa,” Chifombo
said. H Metro
