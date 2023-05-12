MY SMALL HOUSE IS BETTER IN BED THAN YOU : WIFE HACKS HUBBY WITH MACHETE

A Mutasa man who bragged that his girlfriend was better than his wife in bed almost lost his life after the latter hacked him with a machete and left him for dead.

Rainford Ziko (29) is battling for his life at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital after his wife, Panashe Mutara (18), struck him several times on the head with a machete.

Ziko had openly told Mutara that he was enjoying a better sexual life with his girlfriend, whose name was not established.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident and said Mutara was arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

The incident happened in Pangeti Village under Chief Mutasa’s area.

“Ziko and Mutara were in their bedroom at around 11pm when an altercation over the former’s extra-marital affairs ensued.

“As Mutara quizzed him over the affair and Ziko pulled a shocker by telling his wife that his girlfriend was better in bed.

“This did not go down well with Mutara. She took a machete and struck her husband several times on the head. He sustained some injuries and was taken to Hauna District Hospital before being transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital,” said Inspector Muzondo.

A report was made at Ruda Police Station and Mutara was arrested.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old Chimanimani man was brutally stabbed with an Okapi knife following an altercation over gossip.

A misunderstanding arose between James Hamandishe (38) and Itai Mubvungu (33) as the former accused the latter of spreading lies about an undisclosed issue.

The incident happened at Zimba Business Centre under Chief Ngorima’s area.

“After Mubvungu was stabbed, he called his aunt, Rosemary Matai. Matai rushed to the scene and took him to Chipinge District Hospital,” said Inspector Muzondo.

Police urged members of the public to settle their disputes amicably instead of resorting to violence. Manica Post