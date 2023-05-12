MY SMALL HOUSE IS BETTER IN BED THAN YOU : WIFE HACKS HUBBY WITH MACHETE

A Mutasa man who bragged that his girlfriend was better than his wife in bed almost lost his life after the latter hacked him with a machete and left him for dead.
Rainford Ziko (29) is battling for his life at Victoria
Chitepo Provincial Hospital after his wife, Panashe Mutara (18), struck him
several times on the head with a machete.
Ziko had openly told Mutara that he was enjoying a better
sexual life with his girlfriend, whose name was not established.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector
Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident and said Mutara was arrested and is
assisting police with investigations.
The incident happened in Pangeti Village under Chief
Mutasa’s area.
“Ziko and Mutara were in their bedroom at around 11pm when
an altercation over the former’s extra-marital affairs ensued.
“As Mutara quizzed him over the affair and Ziko pulled a
shocker by telling his wife that his girlfriend was better in bed.
“This did not go down well with Mutara. She took a machete
and struck her husband several times on the head. He sustained some injuries
and was taken to Hauna District Hospital before being transferred to Victoria
Chitepo Provincial Hospital,” said Inspector Muzondo.
A report was made at Ruda Police Station and Mutara was
arrested.
Meanwhile, a 33-year-old Chimanimani man was brutally
stabbed with an Okapi knife following an altercation over gossip.
A misunderstanding arose between James Hamandishe (38) and
Itai Mubvungu (33) as the former accused the latter of spreading lies about an
undisclosed issue.
The incident happened at Zimba Business Centre under Chief
Ngorima’s area.
“After Mubvungu was stabbed, he called his aunt, Rosemary
Matai. Matai rushed to the scene and took him to Chipinge District Hospital,”
said Inspector Muzondo.
Police urged members of the public to settle their disputes
amicably instead of resorting to violence. Manica Post
