MOTORIST POINTS GUN AT MUNICIPAL COPS OVER CAR CLAMPING

Police are investigating a case in which an unidentified Magunje motorist pointed a gun at two Hurungwe Rural District Council traffic officers who had attempted to clamp his car for dangerous parking on Tuesday.

The traffic officers were enforcing traffic regulations when they came across the motorist and confronted him.

It is alleged that during the process, the motorist, who is yet to be identified, drew a pistol and threatened to shoot the council officers before speeding off.

A report was made to the police who are still investigating the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Magunje are investigating a case of pointing a firearm in which an unidentified motorist driving a Toyota RAV4 vehicle pointed a pistol at two Hurungwe (Rural) District Council traffic officers who were enforcing traffic regulations at Magunje Growth Point on May 9, 2023.

“The officers had intended to clamp the suspect’s vehicle for dangerous parking along Karoi-Binga Road,” he said.

Police said investigations are still in progress. Herald