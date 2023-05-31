MOTHER AND DAUGHTER FIGHT OVER HOUSE

A Harare woman has taken her daughter to the Harare Civil Court claiming her child assaults her over ownership of her late husband’s house in Budiriro.

Memory Matusa alleged that her daughter, Elizabeth Matusa, claims she inherited the house after her father’s death.

Memory, who was seeking a protection order against Elizabeth, told magistrate Mrs Tamara Chibindi that her daughter assaults her and collects rent from the tenants, forcing her to evict the tenants so that she moves into the house.

Elizabeth was allegedly claiming that she inherited the house after her father died by virtue of being the only child.

“She does not respect me as her mother and she shouts at me using obscene words causing scenes in my yard. She rebukes my tenants and forces them to leave my house saying she is the owner of the house and has the right to chase them away.”

“I chased her away some time ago because she was not paying rent and now she is coming to my house causing havoc and disturbing my peace,” Memory said.

Memory pleaded with the court to stop Elizabeth from abusing her, saying she inherited the house by virtue of being the surviving spouse.

Elizabeth was not present to respond to the allegations, but had signed the summons acknowledging that she was aware of the court session.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi then gave a default judgment and ordered Elizabeth to stop abusing her mother and to keep peace with her at all times. Herald