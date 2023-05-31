MASS EXODUS AT SKYZ METRO FM

SKYZ Metro FM has announced the departure of yet another popular presenter, Manurse Ndlovu who joins six other staff members who have parted ways with the Bulawayo-based radio station.
The MC and award-winning presenter was popular with listeners
and her departure will surely be felt as she was part of the first radio
personalities when the station went on air, eight years ago.
She joins part of the mass exodus of staff including
popular news reader Kundaimidzo Shamuyarira who announced his own departure
earlier today.
Their departure though the station says “do not in any way
affect our commitment to our valued audience and advertisers,” will shake the
station as presenters ‘move with their audiences’ should they join rival
stations.
Listeners follow their favourite presenters when they move
which gives rival stations the edge.
“Skyz Metro FM would like to announce that we have recently
experienced staff changes, following the departure of a number of our staff
members who have moved on to other opportunities. We would like to take this
opportunity to thank them for their contributions and wish them the very best
in their future endeavours.
“We are proud and grateful for the efforts of the following
staff members who have been with the station since its inception and have
contributed greatly to where the station is today: Tafadzwa Mukome Manurse
Ndlovu Bonakaliso Mlotshwa Khayelihle Moyo Kundaimidzo Shamuyarira Shamiso
Ncube Njabulo Proud Moyo,” said the station in a press statement.
The station said it will continue with its programming and
has already roped in new presenters to replace those who have left.
“We assure our listeners that we remain steadfast in
delivering quality programming and providing a platform that entertains, educates,
and informs. We remain committed to providing our listeners with the best radio
programming,” said the station management. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment