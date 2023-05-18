MARRY UNWELL : TRIAL POSTPONED

Marry Mubaiwa’s trial on charges of attempting to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by unplugging the hospital life support system and attempting to sneak him out of the ward failed to continue today as her lawyer cited that she was unwell.

Ms Beatrice Mtetwa told the court that Mubaiwa had undergone an operation hence she was not in a position to proceed with trial today.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti did not object to the application of postponement.

The trial is expected to continue on June 13 with the State summoning its fourth witness Major Nyoni.

Last time it was Mr Andrew Mugari, who was one of the security officers who accompanied Vice President Chiwenga to South Africa to seek medication in 2019 that testified.

He told the court that he did not see the person who removed the tubes from the VP’s body and all he knew was that they were just the two, Mubaiwa and the VP in the ward, so they were the only ones who knew who removed the tubes. He helped VP Chiwenga back to his bed and called a nurse who came and reattached the tubes.

Mr Mugari said he saw some blood stains under Vice President’s bed and on the right side of the t-shirt that he was wearing and managed to take a photograph of the stained t-shirt.

The matter is before regional Magistrate Ms Feresi Chakanyuka.