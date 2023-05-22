MANYERUKE LOSES TWO CARS TO CON ARTISTS

LEGENDARY gospel musician Machanic Manyeruke, 82, recently lost two personal vehicles to some men who were masquerading as cops and also claiming ties to high-ranking politicians.
The cars, valued at US$16 500, have since been recovered.
The suspects were arrested in Harare and Marondera.
They appeared at the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Courts on
Friday charged with fraud.
Regional Chida, 37, and Ezra Manzvidza, 23, were remanded
in custody to today for bail considerations.
It is the State’s case that the legendary gospel singer
wanted to host a retirement gala in November last year.
His plan was to use a grand platform to make an honourable
exit from an industry that has won him many souls in a journey that spans five
decades.
Manyeruke met Manzvidza, who had come to his house to
enquire whether he needed any help in his project, and he told him that his
Nissan Patrol vehicle, Registration Number AAP 7305, needed some repairs.
Manzvidza went back to Chida with the feedback.
After three days Manzvidza returned to Manyeruke’s house
and told him that the car was needed for servicing at CMED.
The legendary musician complied and handed over the car,
keys and registration book.
Manzvidza drove the car and handed it to Chida who parked
it in the Parliament premises.
At the end of February this year, a third accused, who is
still at large, called Manyeruke using mobile number 0773 554 307, and said he
needed a vehicle to transport US$97 000 from Marondera.
The musician handed over a Honda CRV to Chida.
When Manyeruke later made efforts to recover his vehicles,
the phones of the accused were no longer reachable.
As he was passing through Parliament one day, Manyeruke saw
his Nissan Patrol parked on the premises and reported the matter to police
leading to Chida’s arrest.
Manzvidza was later arrested on May 17 in Marondera and
both vehicles were recovered.
They are now parked at St Mary’s Police Station. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment