MAN STABS PARENTS 18 TIMES

AN Eritrean man (23) has been indicted for the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother in a brutal knife attack at their Mt Pleasant home in January last year.

Daniel Niyata Fussum allegedly stabbed his parents 18 times using a kitchen knife.

His father, who was a United Nations diplomat, died instantly and his mother suffered severe injuries and had to be treated at Trauma Centre in Borrowdale for several weeks.

Niyata was studying at a university in the Netherlands at the time of the crime and has been in custody since then.

His trial is set for June 15 and 16 at the High Court.

Daniel appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi where he was indicted for the murder and attempted murder.

According to the State, Niyata was involved in a row with his parents on January 15 last year.

He reportedly butchered his father, also called Daniel Fussum, with a kitchen knife killing him instantly.

He allegedly stabbed his mother, Jordanian Zerom, 13 times.

Zebediah Bofu appeared for the State. H Metro