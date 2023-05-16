MAN RAPES TEEN SISTER AT KNIFE POINT

Last week Masvingo Regional Magistrate Bishard Chineka issued a warrant of arrest to a Bikita man accused of raping his 14-year-old sister several times. The accused person is from Chidhakwa village under Chief Mukanganwi in Bikita.

The Court heard that on an unknown date but in November 2021, the complainant was at home with her young brother and the accused person. Their mother had gone to sell firewood at the Duma Surbarb. The accused person called the complainant to his mother’s bedroom.

He grabbed her, and she tried to wrestle him, but he threatened to kill her with a kitchen knife.

The accused raped the complainant several times and threatened to kill her with a knife whenever their mother was not home. On September 29, 2022, around 4:30 pm, the accused met the complainant, who was coming from school, and he ran after her. He tripped her and raped her.

On October 5, 2022, the complainant informed her mother about the sexual abuse. The matter was reported to the police. The accused person was arrested.

Innocent Mudzingwa appeared on the state side. Masvingo Mirror