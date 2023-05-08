MAN KILLS STEP SON FOR RITUALS, FINED 17 CATTLE SIX YEARS LATER

A GOKWE man was forced to pay a herd of 17 cattle as compensation for allegedly ‘killing’ his step son six years ago in a bid to enrich himself through rituals.

Misheck Muchiwa from Gokwe South, under Chief Nemangwe, was ordered to pay the cattle for killing Proud in 2017. At the time of his death, Proud had a pregnant wife who is now living with her parents.

The matter came to light last month after his young brother’s five- year-old child manifested, exposing the heinous act, that Misheck killed Proud.

Misheck’s younger brother Pardon confirmed that the family held a meeting after the child manifested.

“It is true that my brother killed Proud for money,” he said. It is alleged that the five-year-old child was living in the Nembudziya area when he manifested.

The child’s parents then drove him to Misheck’s house in Nemangwe.

“Upon arrival the child pointed at Muchiwa and told him that ‘he killed Proud for money rituals with his second wife (Proud’s mother),’” said Misheck’s son, Misheck Junior.

“My father did not argue with the child but he admitted to the accusations and the child demanded 11 cattle from him as compensation and he paid.”

One of the neighbours said they were surprised by what Misheck did to try and become rich.

“The whole village was left devastated by this incident since we never imagined that he would do such evil things,” said a neighbour.

Misheck visited Proud’ s biological father and he was ordered to pay six cows so that he would exhume his son’s remains.

“He paid the cattle and Proud’s father came and took soil from his grave,” said Chiedza, a member of the family.

Asked whether they reported the case to the police and why Misheck was still a free man, one of his neighbours said:

“We saw police after Muchiwa paid the compensation, we never got a glimpse of them and we don’t know what they said,” she said.

Reports said a witchdoctor was invited to cleanse the homestead.

Efforts to get a comment from Misheck were futile. H Metro