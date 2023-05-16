MAN KILLS SISTER'S SUITOR

AN Uzumba man was allegedly killed by the brother of a woman he was believed to be interested in.
Ostain Kachuwa was allegedly pushed into Chenjera River
after an altercation with the woman’s brother and husband.
The suspect, Tichaona Nyauyanga, confronted Kachuwa,
accusing him of proposing to his sister.
Later that day, Kachuwa while walking towards Nyauyanga’s
homestead, was allegedly pushed into the river by Nyauyanga following an
altercation and he (accused) was never seen in the village until his arrest on
May 10.
Kachuwa’s body was recovered, two days after the murder,
floating in the same river.
Nyauyanga appeared before a Harare magistrate who remanded
him in custody.
His family is said to have relocated to an unknown
destination.
Nyauyanga appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi,
who remanded him in custody over the weekend. H Metro
