MAN KILLS SISTER'S SUITOR

AN Uzumba man was allegedly killed by the brother of a woman he was believed to be interested in.

Ostain Kachuwa was allegedly pushed into Chenjera River after an altercation with the woman’s brother and husband.

The suspect, Tichaona Nyauyanga, confronted Kachuwa, accusing him of proposing to his sister.

Later that day, Kachuwa while walking towards Nyauyanga’s homestead, was allegedly pushed into the river by Nyauyanga following an altercation and he (accused) was never seen in the village until his arrest on May 10.

Kachuwa’s body was recovered, two days after the murder, floating in the same river.

Nyauyanga appeared before a Harare magistrate who remanded him in custody.

His family is said to have relocated to an unknown destination.

