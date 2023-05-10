MAN KILLS SELF OVER MAINTENANCE

A HARARE man committed suicide after being continuously dragged to the Maintenance Court by his ex-wife.

Takemore Chakandinakira allegedly drank rat poison after he was served with papers from his ex-wife, Nyadzisai Katenga, for an upward variation.

“What should I do now? The police confirmed that he killed himself using rat poison. He should have been here today.

“His girlfriend and relatives are blaming me saying I’m the one who dragged him to court and H-Metro published the stories.

“They are saying he committed suicide because he couldn’t handle the embarrassment,” Nyadzisai told the court yesterday.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavira removed the case from the roll.

On October 9, 2019, Takemore denied paternity of the second child after he was taken to court by Nyadzisai.

He claimed that he had never slept with her, but magistrate Nyasha Marufu ordered him to pay $160 per month pending paternity tests.

On August 21 last year, the two were back in court for an upward variation and Nyadzisai accused Takemore of forging his pay slip and bank statements.

A close source told H-Metro:

“Whenever she came to court, she was always too dramatic. I was surprised that today she is this calm. I guess she is still processing the death of her ex.” H Metro