MAN JAILED FOR DRUGGING SODOMISING BOY

A CHINHOYI man has been jailed for 12 years for drugging and sodomising an eight-year-old boy.

Andrew Gondo (25) of Mpata Section, confessed before Chinhoyi Magistrate Ignatius Mugova, that he introduced the boy to all kinds of drugs and repeatedly sexually assaulted him.

The court heard that Gondo would sodomise the boy after forcing him to smoke cigarettes, dagga and crystal meth.

He would silence the boy by giving him sweets, money and corn snacks.

In his ruling, Magistrate Mugova said Gondo was a danger to the minors and had set a bad precedent in society.

“Gondo is sentenced to 12 years imprisonment, four years have been conditionally suspended.

“He will, therefore, effectively serve eight years behind bars,” ruled the Magistrate.

Prosecuting, the State had it that sometime in January this year, Gondo invited the boy to his house where he ordered him to take an unspecified amount of drugs before sodomising him.

Again on February 12, Gondo in the company of his friends, invited the boy, gave him sweets, money to buy corn snacks and made him smoke cigarettes, dagga and crystal meth.

After the boy was intoxicated, Gondo went on to undress him before the boy screamed for help but no one heard him.

The court further heard that Gondo lured the boy to a secluded place where he continued to give him more illicit drugs.

A passer-by spotted the boy puffing smoke, rushed to tell his mother, who attended to the scene, and found her son intoxicated.

The matter was reported to police leading to Gondo’s arrest.

Nyasha Sibesha appeared for the State. H Metro