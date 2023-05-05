MAN IN TROUBLE FOR ILLEGAL TOLLGATE

A Mutare man who for years had been collecting money from an illegal tollgate erected on his farm which is opposite the 22 Miles tollgate was this week found guilty of contravening the country’s laws.
Padina Dzumbira appeared before Ms Perseverance Makala on
Tuesday and was sentenced to three months in jail.
He was also given the option to pay a fine of US$200 by May
22, 2023.
Should he fail to pay the fine, Dzumbira will serve the
jail sentence.
He was also ordered not commit a similar offence.
Last year, the 22 Miles acting tollgate supervisor, Mr
Charedza Majedera saw Dzumbira allowing vehicles to by-pass the Zimbabwe
National Roads Administration (Zinara) tollgate through a road on his property.
Mr Majedera called in the Zinara risk and loss control
department to set up surveillance cameras to record evidence of the criminal
offense.
In her ruling, Ms Makala said she took into consideration
mitigatory factors that the convict is a married man with five minor children
that require parental support.
She also considered that Dzumbira is a self-employed
farmer, his family’s bread winner, as well as the fact that he did not resist
arrest.
Mr Tom Nyatsuro prosecuted.
“Analyses made on the video footage obtained from the
surveillance cameras on October 14, 2022; October 17, 2022; and October 25,
2022 show various motor vehicles by-passing the tollgate and passing through
the accused’s homestead,” said Mr Nyatsuro.
From the video footage shown in court, Zinara was
prejudiced of US$172 and nothing was recovered. Manica Post
