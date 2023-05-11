MAN BEATS DAUGHTER TO DEATH OVER AFFAIR

A DOMBOSHAVA man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating his 14-year-old daughter to death.
He accused her of dating their married neighbour.
Togara Kanyangira was granted $200 000 bail to attend his
daughter’s burial.
The incident happened on May 7 when Kanyangira confronted
his daughter about her alleged involvement with their neighbour.
She initially denied the accusation, but later admitted the
affair, which infuriated Kanyangira.
He assaulted her with an electric cable, a broom and towel
rail until she lost consciousness.
The girl’s stepmother, Tabeth, tried to restrain
Kanyangira, but he brushed her aside and continued with the savage attack.
The next morning, Kanyangira checked on his daughter and
she complained of pain in her waist and legs and couldn’t walk.
Her condition deteriorated prompting Kanyangira to hire a
car to ferry her to hospital where she passed away.
Kanyangira handed himself over to the police.
In another case, a man was charged with murder after
stabbing a person to death during a dispute over payment to illegally cross the
border into South Africa.
Luckmore Mabvanya, 21, also appeared before magistrate
Dennis Mangosi.
Mabvanya, of Dulibadzimu in Beitbridge, left home with four
Zimbabweans, intending to illegally cross into South Africa and they each paid
him R400.
They met the now deceased in a bush leading to South Africa
who demanded R200 to allow them to pass.
Mabvanya paid the money and was allowed to pass and dropped
off his passengers at a Shell Service Station in South Africa.
Mabvanya used the same route back to Zimbabwe and met the
now deceased who confronted him saying he had underpaid him earlier and wanted
him to top up another R200.
An altercation ensued and Mabvanya stabbed him with a knife
in the chest and escaped.
When Mabvanya heard about the death, he fled to Epworth in
Harare where he was arrested after a tip-off. H Metro
