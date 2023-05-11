MAN BEATS DAUGHTER TO DEATH OVER AFFAIR

A DOMBOSHAVA man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating his 14-year-old daughter to death.

He accused her of dating their married neighbour.

Togara Kanyangira was granted $200 000 bail to attend his daughter’s burial.

The incident happened on May 7 when Kanyangira confronted his daughter about her alleged involvement with their neighbour.

She initially denied the accusation, but later admitted the affair, which infuriated Kanyangira.

He assaulted her with an electric cable, a broom and towel rail until she lost consciousness.

The girl’s stepmother, Tabeth, tried to restrain Kanyangira, but he brushed her aside and continued with the savage attack.

The next morning, Kanyangira checked on his daughter and she complained of pain in her waist and legs and couldn’t walk.

Her condition deteriorated prompting Kanyangira to hire a car to ferry her to hospital where she passed away.

Kanyangira handed himself over to the police.

In another case, a man was charged with murder after stabbing a person to death during a dispute over payment to illegally cross the border into South Africa.

Luckmore Mabvanya, 21, also appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Mabvanya, of Dulibadzimu in Beitbridge, left home with four Zimbabweans, intending to illegally cross into South Africa and they each paid him R400.

They met the now deceased in a bush leading to South Africa who demanded R200 to allow them to pass.

Mabvanya paid the money and was allowed to pass and dropped off his passengers at a Shell Service Station in South Africa.

Mabvanya used the same route back to Zimbabwe and met the now deceased who confronted him saying he had underpaid him earlier and wanted him to top up another R200.

An altercation ensued and Mabvanya stabbed him with a knife in the chest and escaped.

When Mabvanya heard about the death, he fled to Epworth in Harare where he was arrested after a tip-off. H Metro