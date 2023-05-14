MAN ARRESTED FOR SELLING LIVE AMMUNITION

A man was recently caught by police in Chitungwiza at a car wash area while allegedly selling ammunition and being in illegal possession of over 70 assorted live rounds has since appeared in court.

Chalington Tichaona Muchero (37) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure recently charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was remanded on $50 000 bail to June 19.

Prosecutor Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on Monday, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information that Muchero was selling firearms and ammunition.

They followed this up and arrested him at the car wash at Tanza Bar, Chikwanha Business Centre, Chitungwiza.

He was searched and he led police to the recovery of a 9mm blow P9 air gun with one live round in a brown bag, a knife, handcuffs and a baton stick inscribed with a force number from the boot of his vehicle.

He also had a locked leather briefcase in the boot, but alleged that the combination number was elsewhere.

Muchero was brought to the police station where he eventually opened the leather briefcase which contained his personal documents, his late father’s identity documents, 10×12 bore live rounds, 17x 9mmx 9mm live rounds and,50×7.62mm live rounds, plus two firearm certificates issued on 27 June 2022 in Muchero’s name for legal disposal of a 9mm Tokarev pistol and a 12 bore shotgun.

It was established that despite being issued with certificates to legally dispose of the firearms, Muchero never sold them and never handed over the unsold firearms to the Harare provincial armoury by March 1 for safe custody.

There was no certificate authorising possession of the ammunition. Herald