MAKHADZI : I WANT MY MONEY

SINGER, Makhadzi, walked away with the Best Female Artist of The Year Award at the Metro FM Awards, which were held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday, 6 May.

And after receiving her award, she had a message for her former label, Open Mic Productions.

Speaking to Somizi Mhlongo backstage, the singer and dancer, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, said: “This award is for me and Open Mic because we have been together in this journey until now. The journey has ended, the only thing that I want is my money.”

This after she released a statement on Monday, 1 May announcing that she was leaving the label.

In the statement, she said she was ready to grow into her own label.

When Daily Sun contacted Open Mic Productions director, Nkateko Maluleke, he said: “we will not be commenting on this issue as we are contractually bound by confidentiality provisions in the agreement entered into with our artist Makhadzi.”

On the morning of the award ceremony, Makhadzi took to social media and accused the label of exploitation.

“In these three years, I dropped four albums. I have never received any cent from my sales. Some of my albums reached platinum and some gold and a lot of hit songs that reached platinum and gold. But I continue to work without complaining.

“Here is the letter that I received from Open Mic, they were not asking me if I still want to work with them, they were just telling me because I am their slave,” she said after posting a letter from Open Mic Productions for the renewal of contract.