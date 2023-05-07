MAKHADZI : I WANT MY MONEY

SINGER, Makhadzi, walked away with the Best Female Artist of The Year Award at the Metro FM Awards, which were held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday, 6 May.
And after receiving her award, she had a message for her
former label, Open Mic Productions.
Speaking to Somizi Mhlongo backstage, the singer and
dancer, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, said: “This award is for me
and Open Mic because we have been together in this journey until now. The
journey has ended, the only thing that I want is my money.”
This after she released a statement on Monday, 1 May
announcing that she was leaving the label.
In the statement, she said she was ready to grow into her
own label.
When Daily Sun contacted Open Mic Productions director,
Nkateko Maluleke, he said: “we will not be commenting on this issue as we are
contractually bound by confidentiality provisions in the agreement entered into
with our artist Makhadzi.”
On the morning of the award ceremony, Makhadzi took to
social media and accused the label of exploitation.
“In these three years, I dropped four albums. I have never
received any cent from my sales. Some of my albums reached platinum and some
gold and a lot of hit songs that reached platinum and gold. But I continue to
work without complaining.
“Here is the letter that I received from Open Mic, they
were not asking me if I still want to work with them, they were just telling me
because I am their slave,” she said after posting a letter from Open Mic
Productions for the renewal of contract.
