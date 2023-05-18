MAHERE ANGERS VARAKASHI

ZIMBABWEANS have called on authorities to expedite the passage of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill (2022) and put an end to the tendency by opposition elements to badmouth the country for a few pieces of silver from detractors.
This comes as CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere was
in Geneva, Switzerland this week peddling falsehoods to her cheerleaders – who
included well known enemies of Zimbabwe.
It also comes as the opposition, ahead of the harmonised
elections this year, has upped its anti-Zimbabwe ante through a blizzard of
falsehoods on social media platforms, again to their same audiences who
maintain illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.
Such dastardly and cowardly acts are often committed in the
name of freedom of expression, but their effects on the country have been
devastating due to the unflattering negative tag that they leave on Zimbabwe –
prompting Zimbabweans from across the globe to call for the authorities to pass
the Criminal Law Bill.
Amendments to the Bill were approved by Cabinet in November
last year. They seek to impose stiffer penalties on those who denigrate the
country through correspondence with foreign governments and hostile forces
whose intention is to harm national interests.
A Zimbabwean, Ms Abigail Mupambi, said: “Fadzayi Mahere is
a typical example of why we urgently need the Patriotic Act put into action.
Her actions serve to confirm why even her Western masters, who were cheering
her, activated the Logan Act in United States to safeguard their national
interests.
“Such inept individuals are dangerous and must be whipped
into line time and again. You don’t crop up from your backyard and speak like
that on behalf of a nation, that is detrimental and unpalatable. Something must
be done about this! Fighting Zanu PF is one thing, attacking Zimbabwe is
something else!”
Another Twitter user, Mr Larry Charamba, wrote: “Some
people would rather burn the ship because they can’t be captain. That’s toxic
politics par excellence. The Patriotic Bill should be fast tracked to deal with
those who tarnish the country’s image”.
Prominent lawyer Mr Tinomudaishe Chinyoka also wrote: “I
have been on the fence regarding the practice of badmouthing one’s country
while abroad, until now. I think it should be a crime, as it is detrimental to
the country’s diplomatic relationships.
“Bad mouthing politicians in Zimbabwe in order to win votes
is fine, but doing it outside the country to achieve the isolation of the
country is not.
“Offenders should be banned from holding any public office
for periods of up to 10 years. That way, politicians who cannot win votes on
the ballot are deterred from inviting international regime change agents to
help them get a leg up”.
The introduction of patriotism aspects into the country’s
laws have been in the pipeline for some time after it emerged that some opposition
elements were globe-trotting around Western capitals calling for the imposition
of illegal sanctions for cheap political gain.
One of the key sponsors of the event in Geneva is the Raoul
Wallenberg Centre which is linked to Mr George Soros, the chairman of the Open
Society Institute and a well-known anti-Zimbabwe billionaire and sponsor of
regime change across the globe.
The Criminal Law Bill enhances the provisions of the
Criminal Law Code in matters relating to the country’s sovereignty through the
criminalisation of conduct that undermines Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, dignity,
independence and national interests. Herald
