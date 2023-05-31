MADHUKU SUSPENDED BY HIS PARTY

National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) party leader, Professor Lovemore Madhuku has been suspended, a senior party official announced on Wednesday.
Thabani Mlambo, an NCA executive member, cited a number of
alleged failings by the suspended party leader, including inability to
transform it into a proper political party from a civic group.
Professor Madhuku’s suspension will be reviewed in six
months.
“It is with regret that we announce the suspension of Dr
Lovemore Madhuku as the president of the NCA party. The suspension will be
reviewed after six months,” Mlambo said.
“Dr Madhuku has failed to transform the party from the NCA
civic organisation to a political party since it changed its purpose in 2013.
The party has not held a congress to endorse its leadership and strategy,” he
added.
The party also accused Professor Madhuku of allegedly
colluding with the ruling Zanu-PF party, including representing some of its
officials in court as their lawyer.
The suspension comes on a day President Emmerson Mnangagwa
proclaimed August 23, 2023 as the date the country will hold general elections.
“The NCA Party will fight Zanu-PF in the forthcoming
election. It will field candidates for councils and parliament, but will not
field a presidential candidate, instead we call upon all our members to support
the candidature of (opposition party leader) Nelson Chamisa,” said Mlambo.
In the last election in 2018, Professor Madhuku was the
NCA’s presidential candidate.
New Ziana
