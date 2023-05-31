MADHUKU SUSPENDED BY HIS PARTY

National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) party leader, Professor Lovemore Madhuku has been suspended, a senior party official announced on Wednesday.

Thabani Mlambo, an NCA executive member, cited a number of alleged failings by the suspended party leader, including inability to transform it into a proper political party from a civic group.

Professor Madhuku’s suspension will be reviewed in six months.

“It is with regret that we announce the suspension of Dr Lovemore Madhuku as the president of the NCA party. The suspension will be reviewed after six months,” Mlambo said.

“Dr Madhuku has failed to transform the party from the NCA civic organisation to a political party since it changed its purpose in 2013. The party has not held a congress to endorse its leadership and strategy,” he added.

The party also accused Professor Madhuku of allegedly colluding with the ruling Zanu-PF party, including representing some of its officials in court as their lawyer.

The suspension comes on a day President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed August 23, 2023 as the date the country will hold general elections.

“The NCA Party will fight Zanu-PF in the forthcoming election. It will field candidates for councils and parliament, but will not field a presidential candidate, instead we call upon all our members to support the candidature of (opposition party leader) Nelson Chamisa,” said Mlambo.

In the last election in 2018, Professor Madhuku was the NCA’s presidential candidate.

