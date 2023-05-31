LUMUMBA GRABS SON, FACES ARREST

BUSINESSMAN Lumumba William Gerald Mutumanje faces arrest if he does not immediately return his minor child to his estranged wife Lilian Rufaro Madyara.

Failure to return the child will be a violation of a High Court order after Justice Priscillah Munangati-Manongwa ordered that the kid, Treasure Kupakwashe, be handed over to the custodial parent.

Officers-in-Charge of Highlands and Avondale police stations have also been ordered to receive and accept a report of abduction of the minor child against Lumumba.

Lilian’s cousin, Angeline Chido Madyara, approached the High Court after Lumumba unlawfully took the child from school on May 23.

Lumumba took Treasure out of school under false pretences and without Angeline’s consent.

He has also been ordered not to remove the child from the school where he is enrolled.

Lumumba and Lilian are customarily married and have one child together, but are no longer living together.

He has been living in South Africa since October last year.

“The first respondent (Lumumba) be and is hereby prohibited from removing the child from the school where he is enrolled or in any manner remove him or cause his removal from the custody of the applicant without the express consent of the mother of the child,” ruled Justice Munangati-Manongwa.

According to the order, the police have been tasked with assisting Chido, Lilian’s cousin, with securing the child.

Sometime in April, Lumumba approached the Children’s Court seeking access to the child.

The court ruled that he be allowed access on alternate weekends and two weeks of every school holiday, which Lilian is against.

However, the drama began when Lumumba unlawfully took the child from school.

It is alleged that Lilian travelled to China on May 23 and left the child in the custody of Angeline.

Lumumba allegedly went to the school and pretended to be looking for a place for a child.

When he spotted his child in class, he took the kid out of the classroom.

The school head tried to block him since they did not know him, but Lumumba forcefully took the child away.

The school phoned Angeline and she got in touch with Lumumba, who told her that he was taking the child to a movie house at Sam Levy’s Village.

When the movie ended, Lumumba did not hand the child over to Angeline, but said he would escort her to her place and then hand over the child at the gate.

Angeline’s efforts to block Lumumba from taking the child were in vain, as he took the kid in full view of the police who had attended the scene.

The following morning, she tried to make a kidnap report at Avondale Police Station, but the cops did not assist her, saying Lumumba had not committed any crime. H Metro