KELLY RUSIKE SUCCUMBS TO DIABETES

A dark cloud is hanging over the arts fraternity following the death of renowned legendary Jazz musician and producer, Kelly Rusike who died on Wednesday evening.
He was 59 and is survived by two children Cole and
Courtney.
Rusike reportedly passed on at home, Craneborne, Harare
after suffering from diabetes for a long time.
His son, Cole confirmed the news.
“At the moment we are busy running with the funeral arrangements
as it came as a shock and surprise at the same time. He died at home
(Craneborne, Harare). We will furnish you with further details,” he said.
Mourners are gathered at number 4 Umguza Road, Craneborne
Harare with funeral arrangement announced in due course.
Rusike released an album and many singles under The Rusike
Brothers, alongside his brothers who were a household name on Zimbabwean
television in the 90s.
He performed for royalty in Europe and shared the stage
with many music greats such as the late Dr Oliver Mutukudzi, Jimi Dludlu and
Rozalla Miller.
He formed his jazz outfit Jazz Invitation and owned the
renowned Shed Studios which produced music, adverts and jingles.
Meanwhile the arts fraternity is mourning the death of jazz
guitarist legend:
Jazz artistic director Filbert Marova said was devastated
upon receiving the news and defined Kelly as a professional jazz artist.
“Kelly’s death is shocking, and it has robbed the jazz
music sector. His contribution to the music sector in Zimbabwe is immeasurable.
He was a bassist par excellence, and his baseline remains relevant and upbeat
just as he remained youthful in appearance,” he said.
“I worked with him in The Rusike Brothers”, between 1993
and 1998. We found Jazz Invitation together in 1998 and solidified our
friendship. I later left the Jazz Invitation in 2006 but we remain friends and
continued to collaborate in various projects.”
Seasoned arts journalist Garikai Mazara described Kelly as
a force to reckon.
“Drawing a lot of inspiration from the Jackson family, the
Rusike Brothers were a recognizable force in the 80s and 90s musical space.
Sadly, one of the remaining stalwarts of that group, Kelly
Rusike, has gone to be with the Lord,” he said.
“May his soul rest in eternal peace.
“Though without much recorded and celebrated musical
productions, the Rusike Brothers will strike a chord with many for their
Ngwerewere sadza advert in which they showed their immense dancing skills. And
fashion sense.”
He said Kelly was one of the grandchildren of the famous
Mathew Rusike, they grew up in Zambia during Zimbabwe’s torturous
pre-independence era, only returning to the country after independence.
As alluded earlier, despite sharing almost four decades on
the musical stage, they were not great recorders, with their first hit being
Saturday Night. Their second album was to carry Cecelia, a cover of Simon and
Garfunkel’s.
After going their separate ways, same way the Jackson
Family split in the 80s, Kelly was to front Jazz Invitation, whose line-up
evolved over the years but at one time or the other included the likes of
Prudence Katomeni, Patience Musa, Sam Mataure, Louis Mhlanga, Victor Duarte and
Filbert Marova.”
Mazara added that those who loved their jazz and booze
together and used to frequent Jazz 105 in Harare will testify that Jazz
Invitation were like a permanent fixture on the club’s weekend routines.
“And any jazz festival in the country, especially those
organised by Sam Mataure, would not be complete without Kelly Rusike and his
band.”
Jules Julie Sandi said was shocked to hear the sad news.
“Kelly Rusike, I woke up this morning (Thursday) to the
news of your passing. I’m still trying to digest this all. You were not only a
good friend, but you were the first to convince me to do my first TV advert
through your production company for Karinga,” she said.
“This is a really sad time for me. I knew what you were
fighting (diabetes) but I also relaxed because I knew you were managing it.”
“My deepest condolences to your children Courtney and Cole,
grandson, your life partner, Yolanda and the Rusike Brothers and your fans.
Go well, may your dear soul rest in eternal peace.”
Another Kelly’s friend Kabwita Kasochi posted on social
media stating that he had learnt a lot from Kelly.
“Five years ago, we had so much fun doing this impromptu
jam together. Just a few weeks ago we were supposed to do even something
crazier. Alas, it wasn’t to be. How do I even come to terms with this very
shocking reality? My bro, Kelly Rusike, this one really hurts to the core. I
was really hoping this was some kind of a sick joke! You’ll always be a Bass
hero and yor music shall live on.
Rest well Champ! Forever in our hearts,” he said.
Musician Micheal Lanas said he had lost a brother. “My life will never be the same. I have lost a brother,” he said.
Director at Ngoma Nehosho, founder and artistic director of
the Jacaranda Music Festival and Jabulani Jazz Festival, Walter Wanyanya said
the nation has lost a legend as he grew up admiring Kelly.
“Growing up as a young bass player, I looked up to this man
and I was inspired by him in many ways than him just being an amazing bass
player, he is truly one of the real kings of the low end from Zimbabwe, you
can’t mention top bass players in Zimbabwe without mentioning Mukoma Kelly,” he
explained.
“I used to watch him at Book Cafe playing with Jazz
Invitation and he was our very own Marcus Miller in the flesh. Thank you for
the music Mukoma and thank you for always being a great example in your
humbleness and your willingness to teach others this craft, I for one am
grateful. May you rest in peace, and we will forever remember your good work
and for sure.” Herald
