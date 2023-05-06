JANUARY DISEASE : SIX CATTLE DESTROYED

THE Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has destroyed six cattle after they were moved from a Theileria disease-infected area in Insiza District to an uninfected area within the district in violation of the laws governing the movement of cattle in infected areas.
Theileriosis, a tick-borne disease in cattle popularly
known as January disease is spread through the bite of the brown ear tick and
has killed thousands of cattle countrywide over the years. It is reported that
a farmer, Mr Tinashe Sibanda moved six cattle from Huntley, a Theileria
infected area to Maduna Dip Tank on 12 April. According to a letter seen by
Sunday News, DVS director Dr Jairus Machakwa instructed Matabeleland South
provincial veterinary services director Dr Enat Mdlongwa to order the
destruction of the cattle.
“Information at my disposal indicates that on 12 April
2023, six (6) cattle, belonging to Tinashe Sibanda, were illegally moved from
Huntley a Theileria infected area in Insiza District to Maduna Dip Tank a clean
area in Insiza District. Tinashe Sibanda contravened the provisions of Animal
Health (Movement of Cattle and Pigs) Regulation, 1984. Movement of cattle
without veterinary movement permits is causing animal disease outbreaks in the
country and delaying resolving of the same.
Now, therefore, under and by virtue of powers vested in the
Director of Veterinary Services by Section 7, Subsection (3) paragraph (a) of
the Animal Health Act (Chapter 19:01) and as read with Section 7, subsection
(2) paragraph (a) and (b) of the said Act, the Director orders the destruction
of the six (6) cattle, and safe disposal of the carcasses.”
Dr Machakwa said the provincial veterinary officer for
Matabeleland South Province or his representative was ordered to destroy the
six cattle and ensure safe disposal of carcasses. According to the letter, the
destruction and disposal were also supposed to be witnessed by police officers.
In January, Government declared war against January disease
following an upsurge in cases and deaths of livestock across the country.
Several awareness activities were lined up in collaboration with traditional
leaders and other community leaders as part of broader effort to fight the
tick-borne disease. Over 400 cattle from four districts in Midlands Province
succumbed to January disease in the first week of January, while more than 200
cattle died in Insiza District. Sunday News
