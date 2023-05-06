JANUARY DISEASE : SIX CATTLE DESTROYED

THE Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has destroyed six cattle after they were moved from a Theileria disease-infected area in Insiza District to an uninfected area within the district in violation of the laws governing the movement of cattle in infected areas.

Theileriosis, a tick-borne disease in cattle popularly known as January disease is spread through the bite of the brown ear tick and has killed thousands of cattle countrywide over the years. It is reported that a farmer, Mr Tinashe Sibanda moved six cattle from Huntley, a Theileria infected area to Maduna Dip Tank on 12 April. According to a letter seen by Sunday News, DVS director Dr Jairus Machakwa instructed Matabeleland South provincial veterinary services director Dr Enat Mdlongwa to order the destruction of the cattle.

“Information at my disposal indicates that on 12 April 2023, six (6) cattle, belonging to Tinashe Sibanda, were illegally moved from Huntley a Theileria infected area in Insiza District to Maduna Dip Tank a clean area in Insiza District. Tinashe Sibanda contravened the provisions of Animal Health (Movement of Cattle and Pigs) Regulation, 1984. Movement of cattle without veterinary movement permits is causing animal disease outbreaks in the country and delaying resolving of the same.

Now, therefore, under and by virtue of powers vested in the Director of Veterinary Services by Section 7, Subsection (3) paragraph (a) of the Animal Health Act (Chapter 19:01) and as read with Section 7, subsection (2) paragraph (a) and (b) of the said Act, the Director orders the destruction of the six (6) cattle, and safe disposal of the carcasses.”

Dr Machakwa said the provincial veterinary officer for Matabeleland South Province or his representative was ordered to destroy the six cattle and ensure safe disposal of carcasses. According to the letter, the destruction and disposal were also supposed to be witnessed by police officers.

In January, Government declared war against January disease following an upsurge in cases and deaths of livestock across the country. Several awareness activities were lined up in collaboration with traditional leaders and other community leaders as part of broader effort to fight the tick-borne disease. Over 400 cattle from four districts in Midlands Province succumbed to January disease in the first week of January, while more than 200 cattle died in Insiza District. Sunday News