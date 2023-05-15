ITS DARKNESS : MALEMA ON ESKOM COLLAPSE

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema has called on the government to “humble” themselves and approach former Eskom executive Brian Molefe for his help to save the country from a disastrous blackout as the energy crisis continues to cripple South Africans.

Malema told journalists at a press briefing on Monday that Molefe had the capacity and the ability to take rational decisions in the best interest of the country.

Malema called the press briefing following his party’s 19th Central Command Team meeting in Ekurhuleni, which took place over the weekend. He said the meeting received political and organisational reports and made an extensive reflection on all issues confronting South African society.

He said the EFF Central Command Team noted with extreme concern the dismal failure of the governing party to put practical and implementable solutions to address ongoing and escalating electricity blackouts.

He called for Molefe and other former Eskom executive Matshela Koko to “come back and save South Africa”. IOL